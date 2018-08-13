Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Magna International Inc. Issued By Cormark (MG)

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magna International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 9th. Cormark analyst D. Tyerman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.09. Cormark also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $9.00 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $10.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.47 EPS.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at C$69.58 on Monday. Magna International has a 52 week low of C$57.47 and a 52 week high of C$87.13.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.10 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.69 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 5.28%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.429 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

In other Magna International news, insider Francis Seguin bought 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$77.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$971,838.00. Also, insider Marc Joseph Neeb sold 21,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.27, for a total value of C$1,423,147.08. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,506 shares of company stock valued at $10,262,973.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers body systems, including exterior sheetmetal and closure systems, body structure systems, and energy management solutions; chassis systems, such as frames and chassis subframes, suspension links and arms, and chassis modules; and engineering services comprising support, program management, virtual tool, prototype build and validation, testing, and research and development services.

