Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Genpact Limited Issued By SunTrust Banks (G)

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genpact in a report issued on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst F. Atkins now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Genpact’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $728.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.51 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 9.44%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

Genpact opened at $30.36 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57. Genpact has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $34.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of G. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $42,377.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; over-the counter services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

