Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Exterran Corp Issued By Capital One Financial (EXTN)

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exterran in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 8th. Capital One Financial analyst J. Gibney now expects that the energy company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Exterran’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $343.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.75 million. Exterran had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 1.14%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Exterran stock opened at $28.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -72.79 and a beta of 0.92. Exterran has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exterran during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exterran during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,447 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of products and services for the oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. Its contract operation services include personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies.

