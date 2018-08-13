Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for New Relic Inc Lifted by Analyst (NEWR)

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for New Relic in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria now forecasts that the software maker will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16). DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for New Relic’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $108.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.09 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on New Relic from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on New Relic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New Relic from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on New Relic to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. New Relic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $105.77 on Monday. New Relic has a 12 month low of $43.43 and a 12 month high of $114.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 89,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $9,313,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $140,168.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,633.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,797 shares of company stock valued at $38,349,245 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

