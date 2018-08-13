Pwmco LLC Takes $8.52 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Pwmco LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 139,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.3% of Pwmco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mosaic Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $378,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $953,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 274,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $2,983,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MRK opened at $66.07 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $178.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. Bank of America raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.24.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 29,208 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $1,904,361.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $325,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,365 shares of company stock worth $25,829,990 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

