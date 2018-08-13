Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $110.09 Million Stake in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,205 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.7% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.05% of Mastercard worth $110,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $2,501,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in Mastercard by 35.7% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,252,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,350,000 after purchasing an additional 329,215 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 29.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 257,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,028,000 after purchasing an additional 58,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard opened at $202.65 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $127.86 and a 1 year high of $214.28. The stock has a market cap of $210.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 103.82% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Mastercard to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mastercard from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Mastercard from $194.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.70.

In other news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $13,987,835.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,826,116.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

