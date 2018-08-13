ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD) Position Increased by Global Financial Private Capital LLC

Global Financial Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $892,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ opened at $95.22 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a twelve month low of $59.61 and a twelve month high of $98.03.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

