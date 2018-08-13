ProMetic Life Sciences (PFSCF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 14th.

ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter. ProMetic Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 75.00% and a negative net margin of 294.06%.

ProMetic Life Sciences stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ProMetic Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.47.

ProMetic Life Sciences Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops bioseparations, plasma-derived therapeutics, and small-molecule therapeutic products. It operates through three segments: Small-Molecule Therapeutics, Plasma-Derived Therapeutics, and Bioseparation Technologies. The company offers its technology platform for purification of biologics, drug development, proteomics, and elimination of pathogens; and develops small molecule therapeutic products targeting unmet medical needs in the fields of fibrosis, inflammation, autoimmune diseases, oncology, and nephropathies.

