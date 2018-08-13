Profile Utility Token (PUT) Trading Down 20% Over Last Week

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. In the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. Profile Utility Token has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $331,772.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for $0.0415 or 0.00000643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, LBank, Allcoin and Bit-Z.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Profile Utility Token

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Coinrail, Allcoin, Bit-Z and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

