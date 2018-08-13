Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Bought by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.5% of Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $2,177,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $113,528.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,698.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,035 shares of company stock worth $7,542,189 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG stock opened at $81.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $94.67. The company has a market cap of $205.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.7172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.01%.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

