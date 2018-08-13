Procera Networks (PKT) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Procera Networks (NASDAQ:PKT) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Procera Networks earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.4890713030208 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKT remained flat at $$11.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. Procera Networks has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84.

Get Procera Networks alerts:

Procera Networks Company Profile

Procera Networks, Inc is a provider of subscriber experience assurance (SEA) solutions designed for network operators around the world. The Company’s PacketLogic solutions enable network operators to gain insights, make decisions, and take actions to ensure a quality experience for Internet connected devices.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Procera Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procera Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.