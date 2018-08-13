Private Advisory Group LLC Invests $2.64 Million in East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Stock

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,000. East West Bancorp comprises 1.3% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 328.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 30,966 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 245,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,351,000 after buying an additional 146,618 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,199,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $82.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.77.

In other news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 5,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $401,649.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,480,374.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $25,048.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,375.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,763 shares of company stock worth $7,353,704. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $64.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $73.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $389.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

