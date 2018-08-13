Private Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 11,346 Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,346 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFLY. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 360.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 31,199 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shutterfly during the fourth quarter worth $751,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Shutterfly during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Shutterfly during the first quarter worth $1,278,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Shutterfly by 67.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter.

In other Shutterfly news, SVP Satish Menon sold 3,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $377,144.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,144.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher North sold 25,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $2,377,604.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,394 shares in the company, valued at $5,907,463.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,868 shares of company stock worth $12,550,069 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Shutterfly opened at $75.21 on Monday, according to Marketbeat . Shutterfly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $100.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.63, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.96. Shutterfly had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $443.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. analysts predict that Shutterfly, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFLY. ValuEngine cut Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Shutterfly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

