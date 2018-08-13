Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 6,489 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $11,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WABC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 115.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 90.6% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 24.3% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 96.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation opened at $63.05 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $64.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $46.89 million for the quarter.

Westamerica Bancorporation announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,750,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, SVP Dennis R. Hansen sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $983,244.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,771.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Westamerica Bancorporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit to local businesses and professionals.

