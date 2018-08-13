Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 13,283 Shares of Impax Laboratories (IPXL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impax Laboratories (NASDAQ:IPXL) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,283 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.79% of Impax Laboratories worth $11,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Impax Laboratories by 470.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 16,976 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Impax Laboratories by 16.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Impax Laboratories by 5.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Impax Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $946,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Impax Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPXL stock opened at $18.30 on Monday. Impax Laboratories has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Impax Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Impax Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Impax Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Impax Laboratories from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Impax Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.19.

Impax Laboratories, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets bioequivalent pharmaceutical products. It operates in two segments, Impax Generics and Impax Specialty Pharma. The Impax Generics segment provides generic pharmaceutical products directly to wholesalers, retail drug chains, and others; generic prescription products through third-party pharmaceutical entities pursuant to alliance agreements; generic pharmaceutical over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription products to third parties; and generic pharmaceutical OTC products through third-party pharmaceutical companies pursuant to alliance agreements.

