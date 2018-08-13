PRGX Global Inc (PRGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $12.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PRGX Global an industry rank of 175 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRGX shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PRGX Global in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on PRGX Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PRGX Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd.

In other news, SVP Victor A. Allums sold 35,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $339,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew A. Drapkin purchased 22,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $206,673.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 138,118 shares of company stock worth $1,316,511 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PRGX Global by 122.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,365,000 after purchasing an additional 928,628 shares in the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its position in PRGX Global by 24.2% during the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 896,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 174,495 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PRGX Global by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 759,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 27,086 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP boosted its position in PRGX Global by 9.5% during the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 594,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 51,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PRGX Global by 17.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 480,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 71,797 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRGX stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. PRGX Global has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.73.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). PRGX Global had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. sell-side analysts predict that PRGX Global will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services ? Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

