Precision Drilling Corp (PDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $308.66 Million

Analysts expect that Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will post sales of $308.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $317.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $300.20 million. Precision Drilling posted sales of $250.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.35 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $330.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Precision Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on PDS. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $5.00 target price on Precision Drilling and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Precision Drilling from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Precision Drilling from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 138.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 20,833 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 112.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 31,461 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 55.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 42,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

PDS traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,023,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,290. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.79.

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

