Praxair (PX) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.02

Headlines about Praxair (NYSE:PX) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Praxair earned a news impact score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.7858288395545 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Praxair from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Praxair in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Praxair from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Praxair from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.42.

Praxair opened at $154.79 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. Praxair has a fifty-two week low of $127.36 and a fifty-two week high of $168.54.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Praxair had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Praxair will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Praxair’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

Praxair Company Profile

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

