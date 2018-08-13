PostCoin (POST) Price Hits $0.0093 on Exchanges

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One PostCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, PostCoin has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. PostCoin has a total market capitalization of $147,842.00 and approximately $452.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00061160 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012427 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00015352 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005713 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000380 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000231 BTC.

PostCoin Profile

PostCoin (POST) uses the hashing algorithm. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. The official website for PostCoin is postcoin.top . PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU . PostCoin’s official message board is postcoin.top/forum

PostCoin Coin Trading

PostCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PostCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

