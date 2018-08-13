Populous Achieves Market Cap of $134.50 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Populous token can currently be bought for $3.63 or 0.00058025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, BitForex, Kucoin and Binance. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $134.50 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016014 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007314 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00256980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00166313 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00012207 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000113 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

Populous was first traded on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,004,027 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinExchange, Livecoin, LATOKEN, BitForex, OKEx, Mercatox, HitBTC, Binance and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

