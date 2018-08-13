Polar Power (POLA) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.04

News stories about Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Polar Power earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.1077634698172 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Polar Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Polar Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Polar Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th.

Shares of Polar Power stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 104,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,925. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $65.12 million, a P/E ratio of -82.50 and a beta of -0.80.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $5.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Polar Power will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

