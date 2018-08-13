PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Stake Lessened by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,948 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1,052.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,283,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,445 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,520,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,971,000 after acquiring an additional 353,976 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 10,726.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 335,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 332,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,481,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,307,600,000 after acquiring an additional 300,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,583,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,751,922,000 after acquiring an additional 235,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.87.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, insider Michael P. Lyons sold 14,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,972,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,586,351.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Wyk Steven C. Van sold 15,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $2,116,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,247 shares of company stock worth $4,830,351 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $143.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $119.77 and a twelve month high of $163.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. This is an increase from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

