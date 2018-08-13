Plug Power Inc (PLUG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,635,223 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the July 13th total of 30,487,568 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,042,682 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days. Approximately 15.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,625,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,543,000 after acquiring an additional 125,482 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter worth $270,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 53,968 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 122.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 150,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 82,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,649,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 33,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $4.00 price target on shares of Plug Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of Plug Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Plug Power stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $3.21.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 66.16% and a negative return on equity of 91.74%. The company had revenue of $39.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.