PLDT (PHI) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.20

News stories about PLDT (NYSE:PHI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PLDT earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the technology company an impact score of 45.7350820581726 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

PLDT opened at $25.29 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.78. PLDT has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $34.51.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $787.25 million during the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 9.63%. sell-side analysts forecast that PLDT will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. HSBC lowered PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, CLSA raised PLDT from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PLDT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company's Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, mobile applications and digital platforms development, mobile payment, solutions and systems integration, satellite communications, and satellite information and messaging services.

