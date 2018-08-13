Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) Forecasted to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Planet Fitness in a research note issued on Friday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 76.38% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $140.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLNT. ValuEngine raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Sunday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Sunday. Roth Capital set a $55.00 target price on Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $51.94 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $53.41. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 47.4% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at $255,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $983,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 438,446 shares of company stock valued at $20,255,037. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

