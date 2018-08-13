Plains GP (PAGP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PAGP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Plains GP from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Plains GP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $29.00 target price on Plains GP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Plains GP from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.20.

PAGP stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.33. The stock had a trading volume of 47,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.23. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 184.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in Plains GP by 11.8% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 22,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plains GP by 0.9% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 324,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Talara Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.4% during the first quarter. Talara Capital Management LLC now owns 824,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 12.0% during the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 29,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

