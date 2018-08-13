Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Shares Sold by Wilen Investment Management CORP.

Wilen Investment Management CORP. lowered its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,793,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,648,000 after purchasing an additional 344,919 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,341,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,173,000 after purchasing an additional 289,128 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 657.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,189,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,177 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,583,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 188,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 1,844,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,805,000 after purchasing an additional 208,600 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PBI traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.09. 5,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,171. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.03 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 138.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is 53.19%.

PBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Pitney Bowes in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pitney Bowes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Pitney Bowes to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small & Medium Business Solutions; Enterprise Business Solutions; and Digital Commerce Solutions.

