Piper Jaffray Companies Reaffirms Hold Rating for CoBiz Financial (COBZ)

Piper Jaffray Companies restated their hold rating on shares of CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) in a research report report published on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a $23.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for CoBiz Financial’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CoBiz Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoBiz Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CoBiz Financial in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $13.75 target price on shares of CoBiz Financial in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CoBiz Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Shares of NASDAQ COBZ opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $941.68 million, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. CoBiz Financial has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $23.48.

CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). CoBiz Financial had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.05%. equities research analysts predict that CoBiz Financial will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. CoBiz Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COBZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoBiz Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CoBiz Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoBiz Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of CoBiz Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of CoBiz Financial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoBiz Financial Inc, a diversified financial services company, provides various financial products and services in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking and Fee-Based Lines segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial, real estate, and private banking services, as well as treasury management, interest-rate hedging, and depository products.

