Piper Jaffray Companies Lowers Endologix (ELGX) to Neutral

Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ELGX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Endologix from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Endologix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Oppenheimer set a $5.00 target price on shares of Endologix and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Endologix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endologix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.00.

NASDAQ ELGX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,267. Endologix has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $251.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). Endologix had a negative net margin of 40.92% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. The business had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Endologix will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Endologix by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 100,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endologix by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 24,703 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endologix by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 30,585 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Endologix by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,431,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 175,970 shares during the period. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endologix by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,035,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system.

