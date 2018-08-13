Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW) Position Trimmed by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,944 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $11,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 739,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,002,000 after acquiring an additional 54,608 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,721,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,351,000 after acquiring an additional 69,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 193,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,227,000 after acquiring an additional 23,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.20.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Schiavoni sold 9,534 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $753,376.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,693.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital opened at $81.43 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.21. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $73.41 and a one year high of $92.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $974.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.59 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.91%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

