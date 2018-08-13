Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.6% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of Honeywell International opened at $153.09 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $134.50 and a one year high of $165.13. The stock has a market cap of $113.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

In other news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 114,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $17,196,247.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 314,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,271,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 3,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total transaction of $515,921.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,776.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,977 shares of company stock worth $19,788,828 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MED assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Honeywell International from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “$153.70” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.29.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.