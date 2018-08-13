Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) Shares Sold by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFN. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 279.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 39,236 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the period.

PFN opened at $10.75 on Monday. Pimco Income Strategy Fund II has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%.

About Pimco Income Strategy Fund II

