Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Marcus Corp (MCS)

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Marcus by 424.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 12,068 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marcus by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 94,196 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marcus by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 27,886 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marcus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 790,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710 shares in the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rolando B. Rodriguez sold 12,000 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $375,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,461. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce J. Olson sold 3,600 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $138,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,447 shares of company stock worth $5,457,313. Insiders own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marcus opened at $39.80 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. Marcus Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.52 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 10.97%. sell-side analysts expect that Marcus Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Marcus’s payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Thursday, July 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Marcus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “$33.70” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marcus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. As of December 28, 2017, the company operated approximately 69 movie theatres with 895 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; owned or managed approximately 4,841 hotel and resort rooms; and 19 hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties in nine states.

