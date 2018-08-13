Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Invests $139,000 in FMC Corp (FMC)

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in FMC by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its position in FMC by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMC. Stephens upgraded shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.70 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.93.

Shares of FMC opened at $87.76 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60. FMC Corp has a 12-month low of $72.73 and a 12-month high of $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.63.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. FMC had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. research analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

In other FMC news, insider Paul W. Graves sold 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $319,782.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.