Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Symantec Co. (SYMC)

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,280 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYMC. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Symantec during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Symantec during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Symantec by 117.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Symantec by 47.9% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Symantec during the second quarter worth about $207,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Symantec from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Symantec from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Symantec from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Symantec from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Symantec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.23.

Symantec stock opened at $19.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Symantec Co. has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $34.20.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Symantec had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 25.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Symantec Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

