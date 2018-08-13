Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Bought by Barings LLC

Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 opened at $122.59 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $80.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.97. The firm has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $29.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.44.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 6,900 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

