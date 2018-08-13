Phillips 66 (PSX) Position Decreased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,617,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,402,124,000 after acquiring an additional 230,582 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,284,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $506,926,000 after acquiring an additional 164,143 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 7.3% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,855,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $369,836,000 after acquiring an additional 263,546 shares in the last quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the first quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC now owns 2,222,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,216,000 after acquiring an additional 15,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,047,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,407,000 after acquiring an additional 26,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 opened at $122.59 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $80.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.97. The stock has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $29.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.06%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 6,900 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PSX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.44.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

