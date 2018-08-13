Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Holdings Lifted by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.55.

NYSE:PM opened at $82.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $131.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.67% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.