Peter L. Sereda Sells 31,970 Shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) Stock

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) VP Peter L. Sereda sold 31,970 shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $963,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TDS traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.92. 19,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 0.71. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. analysts anticipate that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 20,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 616,862 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,914,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,091,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $221,871,000 after acquiring an additional 210,068 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,433 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised Telephone & Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and business rate plans.

