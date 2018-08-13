People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,585,270 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,056 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.74% of People’s United Financial worth $48,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,843.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 105,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 100,375 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial opened at $18.40 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.94.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.31%.

In other People’s United Financial news, VP Robert E. Trautmann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $183,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Richards sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $74,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,412.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,871 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.19.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

