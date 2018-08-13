Penn Virginia (PVAC) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PVAC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Penn Virginia from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Penn Virginia to $75.00 and gave the company an average rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.25.

Penn Virginia opened at $79.44 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $96.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $111.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.90 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Diversified Asset Manageme Kls sold 174,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $11,589,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. The company also has operations in the Granite Wash in Oklahoma.

