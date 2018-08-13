Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vitec Group (VTC)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vitec Group (LON:VTC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of Vitec Group opened at GBX 1,320 ($17.09) on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Vitec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 734.64 ($9.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,260 ($16.31).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th.

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, pro-video, and photographic applications worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

