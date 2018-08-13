Pecaut & CO. Takes $254,000 Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)

Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 418,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,959,000 after buying an additional 131,690 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,555,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $63.23 on Monday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.53 and a 12 month high of $85.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Alaska Air Group’s payout ratio is 19.28%.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $98,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,580.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALK. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.77.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

