Pecaut & CO. Has $7.72 Million Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA)

Pecaut & CO. raised its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A makes up about 5.6% of Pecaut & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pecaut & CO. owned about 0.05% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A worth $7,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 3,414.9% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 3,468.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 176,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 171,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark D. Carleton sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $1,276,351.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 6,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $315,953.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSXMA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Pivotal Research cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A opened at $46.63 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.99. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a one year low of $38.61 and a one year high of $48.57.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

