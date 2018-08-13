Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Stake Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Paychex worth $50,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Whitnell & Co. bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $225,000. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex stock opened at $71.02 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $54.20 and a one year high of $73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Paychex had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $871.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.84%.

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $31,807.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,911.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 34,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $2,396,884.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,388 shares of company stock worth $14,044,274 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paychex from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Paychex from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Paychex from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.82.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.