Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Sells 303 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 0.8% of Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 31.9% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 21,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.4% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

DIA opened at $253.30 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $215.73 and a 1-year high of $265.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.3179 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

