Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Invests $769,000 in Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) Stock

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,022 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,652,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,307,000 after purchasing an additional 120,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,005,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,394,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,455,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,984,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 32.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,041,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,760,000 after buying an additional 255,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 203.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,990,000 after buying an additional 312,920 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System opened at $63.67 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $65.51.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.03 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Community Bank System’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $223,020.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,576.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Serbun sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $160,136.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,296.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,271 shares of company stock worth $1,463,751. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CBU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, April 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.60.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

