Parnassus Investments CA Sells 4,801,665 Shares of VF Corp (VFC)

Parnassus Investments CA cut its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,268,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,801,665 shares during the period. VF makes up approximately 2.7% of Parnassus Investments CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 2.08% of VF worth $674,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in VF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 17,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 121,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in VF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,138,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $677,327,000 after acquiring an additional 143,454 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in VF by 599.4% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $96.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.44. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $97.00.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. VF had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. VF’s payout ratio is 61.74%.

In related news, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 20,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,690,073.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 127,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,721,488.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg sold 25,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $2,017,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,900 shares of company stock worth $16,787,388 in the last ninety days. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research set a $81.00 target price on VF and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Monday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on VF to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “hold” rating on shares of VF in a report on Monday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.78.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

