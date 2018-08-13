Park Lawn (PLC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.22 per share for the quarter.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$27.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.09 million.

Park Lawn opened at C$25.19 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. Park Lawn has a one year low of C$17.75 and a one year high of C$27.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 30th were issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLC. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 25th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Monday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded Park Lawn from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$30.00 price objective on Park Lawn and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.30.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains in Canada and the United States. It owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. The company also engages in chapels, planning offices, and transfer service businesses.

