Parex Resources (PXT) Price Target Cut to C$28.50

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price objective trimmed by Eight Capital from C$39.50 to C$28.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

PXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$27.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a focus stock rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Shares of TSE:PXT opened at C$19.06 on Thursday. Parex Resources has a one year low of C$12.19 and a one year high of C$26.78.

In other news, insider Michael Kruchten sold 17,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total transaction of C$410,451.00. Also, Director Curtis Darrell Bartlett sold 57,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.41, for a total transaction of C$1,339,052.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,866 shares of company stock worth $7,250,616.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 1,574,279 gross acres. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved plus probable reserves of 162.236 million barrels of oil equivalent.

